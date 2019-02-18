Sevil Dolmacı Art Gallery introduces Serdar Acar to art world with 'Equivalence'

At the heart of Istanbul's unique Nişantaşı district, the St. Regis Istanbul Hotel houses the Sevil Dolmacı Art Gallery. This hotel has a very eye-catching Art Deco architectural concept. In 2015, academy-based art consultant Sevil Dolmacı started a new platform to present young, influential figures in Turkey and in international platforms. Dolmacı wants intense artist traffic with short-term exhibition schedules. In her mind, this art gallery could gain a significant place in the art world, offering young artists' first works that would be early steps for them in the sector. Thus, young artists, who have not yet been introduced to the art world, could develop their vocations and grow with the gallery.

She realized her dreams and completed the mission in a very short time: The gallery managed to introduce works created by well-educated artists, including Cömert Doğru, Elif Tutka and Metin Kalkızoğlu, whose works have already achieved places in important collections.

In addition, Dolmacı gives young artists more visibility, giving a place to artists, such as David Drebin, Loris Cecchini, Ruby Anemic and those who attract attention in Turkey, like Alea Pınar Du Pre and Ergin İnan, in her gallery as of 2015. The gallery's group exhibitions consist of Peter Halley, Bjarne Melgaard, Jiri Georg Dokoupil, Devrim Erbil, Kemal Önsoy, Mehmet Gün, Mehmet Güleryüz, Ömer Uluç, Ergin İnan, Ekrem Yalçındağ and Haluk Akakçe in summer months with the support of the Sevil Dolmacı Consultancy.

Recently, the gallery hosted young artist Serdar Acar's first solo exhibition "Equivalence." One can be highly impressed by traces of the 21st century on Acar's works, which mostly reflects himself.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Acar said that he gets inspiration from nearly all things related to life, including identities, feelings, conditions, relationships and daily life. The artist offers the last two-year period of his life in his first solo exhibition. Having attended many group exhibitions, including Cer Modern, Mixer and Zilbermann Gallery, he installed visual expressions of his inner journey in this period in this latest exhibition.

Noting that he started the concept of this exhibition with the dream of finding the "ideal," Acar stressed that he and Sevil Dolmacı prepared a selection of his works. However, they couldn't display all of them, choosing, in particular, ones that focus on psychology.

Even if Acar benefits from psychology and philosophy in almost all of his works, I am pretty sure that you will read this exhibition within the context of human psychology. You will most likely find yourself thinking about whether the ideal is someone or an inner place one tries to reach.

While viewing an exhibition, I always ask myself how works of art are created in artists' minds. I usually wonder what their creative process is like, which was my first question to Acar in our interview. He answered without any hesitation. He told me that he spends his whole life thinking, searching, learning, questioning, feeling and sometimes trying to feel. He noted that he then starts to reflect on the data he gets after in his works. He thinks the most challenging part of being an artist is to form a pre-sketch where all thoughts and feelings are reflected.

Acar made me realize something while commenting on his creative process. He said that he does not actually manage his creative process. A feeling or condition gets ahead of him and takes him over. When he feels this should get out of his body, he starts to understand and interpret it. Maybe, this is the key to being an artist. I have been wondering for some time about how to manage this process. However, maybe this isn't about managing but about letting go and taking control. This may be the charm of being an artist. If you have an artistic soul, this urge probably dominates you, and the process happens on its own.

Acar described himself as someone new who is on the bottom rung of his journey and advises himself to do what hasn't been done before. Thus, he frames his efforts and productions accordingly. He shapes his art around the subject of "I." However, it is clear that he wants to give impressions he gets from himself and others around him. While saying "I," he actually refers to all of us. Visit the gallery to experience this form of inductive reasoning displayed in his exhibition.