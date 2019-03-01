Children to explore Çatalhöyük with clay workshop

Open Dialogue Istanbul, an international art project, organizes a number of entertaining activities every weekend to teach children how to live with art and how to think at young ages.

This weekend it is holding a clay workshop for the little ones. The workshop, conducted by Elçin Ekinci, will take children on a journey to the magical world of Çatalhöyük.

The workshop will give children an opportunity to do collective research and study of different structures and artworks. They will also get a chance to show their creative side.

Open Dialogue Istanbul's clay workshop will be held between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. during the weekend. Children between the ages of 6-10 and 11-15 will be able to join the workshop.