Turkish women artists featured in Mayfair show

Works by four Turkish artists are on display at the NG Artworks Gallery at the European School of Economics in London. The "Andromeda" Turkish artists' collective exhibition can be visited until March 30.

The exhibition hosts the works of four female artists known for their achievements in their respective fields and takes its name from the Andromeda constellation that contains the galaxy, which is the most distant celestial body that can be seen from Earth with the naked eye.

Senur Biçer is participating in the exhibition with her sumi-e work, the art of ink on paper, demonstrating the most beautiful examples of her creative and tasteful approach to this art.

Painter Renan Ertosun is taking part in the exhibition with a selection of "speed" themed works created by emphasizing the flow of time.

Nilay Özenbay, who skillfully employed the identity and facilities of the material while shaping the changing movements of the mass, is taking part in the exhibition with sculpture work.

Nihan Yardımcı Çetinkaya is known for work that she contributed to contemporary art by using many different materials from aluminum to cement, and wood to stove paint. It's possible to see the light boxes and the print on barrisol from the "Renaissance's Secret Memory" series of the artist who was invited to the Florence Biennial in 2015 and Miami Art Basel in 2019.