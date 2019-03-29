Artists and art lovers to meet and create together

The Pera Museum offers Learning Programs for Adults as part of the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation Collection Exhibitions offer artist workshops as part of the program that is planned to continue until April 6. Participants will have the chance to observe concepts such as form, image and projection using various materials and techniques under the tutelage of artists Gülşah Mursaloğlu, Sena Başöz and Gabrielle Reeves.

Transient Forms and Images: Copper Relief

Inspired by the Anatolian Weights and Measures Collection, the workshop focuses on the measurement units used from prehistoric ages to the present day while studying the concept of the "standard." How the concept of a standard has evolved into forms, images and materials in different ages and their chronology are studied at the workshop. In the first part, which will be conducted under the tutelage of artist Gülşah Mursaloğlu on March 29, Friday between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., participants will talk over the concepts of permanence, transience and conservation by looking at forms, images and materials. In the second part of the workshop, the participants will produce a copper relief with images developed through an inspiration by the collection.

Projections on Paper: Reflections from Coffee

Realized under the guidance of artist Sena Başöz, the workshop is inspired by coffee reading, which is an important element of coffee culture. Within the context of the workshop, participants will create abstract stains at first with use of water and ink and then transform them into objects, animals and symbols by working on the stains that contrast on a white background. They will reflect on future images through this activity. The workshop will be held on April 5, Friday between 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Istanbul Scenery in Watercolors

Workshop participants will study pieces from the Orientalist Paintings Collection of Pera Museum and reinterpret them. Within the context of the workshop, artist Gabrielle Reeves and the participants set off on a creative discovery of basic drawing and watercolor techniques as theories of color, color mixing and application processes. Starting on April 6, Saturday at 3 p.m., the workshop will offer paintings that stand out as a colorful and modern interpretations of Orientalist paintings of Istanbul.