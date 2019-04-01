Carre D'Artistes Istanbul, making art accessible for everyone

Throughout history, various works of art were displayed in religious institutions such as temples and churches in Europe. In the 17th century, the church did not have sufficient financial power and sided with simplicity. Therefore, artists had to sell their works to people engaged in trade. The first painting exhibitions appeared in this way. This idea spread across Europe, and shops dealing in art were established, starting in France. These places turned into art museums and art galleries. While the primary purpose of art museums is not to sell items on show, art galleries are run by art dealers for commercial purposes.As these galleries seek profit along with exhibiting precious works, some have become places for the upper class. However, accessibility should be essential for every field of art, as many passionate artists believe today. Daily Sabah conducted an interview with Seval Dakman, who thinks this way. Dakman has had a passion for art since her childhood. As a child she always visited museums when on holiday. While studying political science at university, she discovered the concept of "art for all," inspiring her to open a gallery with the idea of democratic art. She said that the education that she received in art anthropology and her study of political science made her want to establish a platform that focuses on social responsibility beyond having a commercial business.

Meeting Carre D'Artistes

While in Amsterdam, she found the Carre D'Artistes art gallery, which first opened in France with the motto "democratizing art," and today offering contemporary works in more than 30 countries. The gallery shows that contemporary art is not exclusively for the elite by providing quality artworks at reasonable prices, making art accessible without forgetting about quality. It works directly with artists at every step regardless of their experience. The gallery also gives great importance to contemporary organizations and attends accessible art fairs, such as Milano Art Fair, the Amsterdam Affordable Art Fair, the New York Affordable Art Fair, Beirut Art Fair and Hong Kong Art Fair.

Dakman said that she thought a system that advocates the same values as her had been established upon her first visit to Carre D'Artistes. Without delay, she contacted the gallery to represent Turkey. Her dreams came true. Opened four years ago in 2015 in Istanbul's Galatasaray neighborhood, her gallery has hosted about 100 artists from around the world, bringing together many Turkish artists with foreign art lovers. Dakman noted that a Turkish artist goes to a foreign country and a foreign artist comes to Carre D'Artistes Istanbul every month.

Dakman stressed that she is really happy supporting gifted artists in Carre D'Artistes Istanbul. For her, in such a world where everything is accessible, art should not be monopolized only by a part of society. "In modern times, the most important development is the speed of accessibility. Everyone can reach every detail. For example, we can visit a museum in a country that we have not been to before with Google art. We started to demolish taboos, aesthetics and perceptions of beauty that have been thought to us. There is a large group of people buying artistic works that says they buy what they like most and see it as most precious. Therefore, the most significant value that this period offers in the art world should be reaching works of art easily," she continued.

In this context, Dakman's gallery comes to the forefront as the branch of a gallery chain that provides international and local artists' original works at affordable prices. They also organize various workshops, seminars and open studio days by carrying art to an interdisciplinary dimension.

Recently in the gallery, works have been prepared in four standard sizes in different styles and materials by 14 artists. Prices depend on the size of the works. For Dakman and her gallery, the bestselling artist in the gallery does not mean that this artist's works should have a higher price. Hers is an egalitarian system that provides added value to the art market in the gallery.

Dakman indicated: "For me, it was a top priority that we have a platform that tries to carry Turkish artists to the world level and offers equality of opportunity. We want everybody to have a work of art in his or her home by making art accessible. We want to increase art consumption."

She hopes people will adopt the culture of giving works of art as gifts in Turkey and introduce more artists abroad. Her wants to open two more galleries, one located in Istanbul again, next year. If you want to have original art pieces in your living space, do not forget to follow and visit Dakman's gallery.