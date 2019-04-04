Painting, sculpture in balance

SK Art Projects will host a group exhibition titled "Balance" between April 10 and May 6. In the exhibition, held in cooperation with Gallery Artist Editions and City's Nişantaşı, a selection from the latest works by Barış Cihanoğlu, Burçin Erdi, Serdar Kaynak and Malik Bulut will be on display for spectators.

The spiritual and mental balance established over time between the productions by the artists is reflected in the exhibition and in its logic. In the exhibition, where two painters and sculptors come together, refined works appear as a result of independent production processes and are in harmony with each other in terms of the technical, the material as well as its approach.

While we produce and describe information through various disciplines like philosophy, belief and science, they draw the multipartite and relative limits of our consciousness about life and existence. However, only art opens up a possible field with the knowledge that it reveals and attempts to look beyond the other horizons of these boundaries. The artist can construct a new vision on what is vague within his/her original style in today's time when daily life has started to lose its clarity, hence its authenticity, among large masses of data.





Serdar Kaynak, "Masumiyet," ("Innocence"), lymra stone, 57x30x19.

Barış Cihanoğlu creates a shocking perspective about the practices of human life and its basic problems in his interdisciplinary works. Cihanoğlu carries his observations that examine reality closer and carefully to the exhibition with lively color shards and surprising elements.

In her recent works, Burçin Erdi examines the tendencies of the violence of human existence situated among death and life dynamics. Erdi visualizes similar processes and phenomena encountered with ending and beginning cycles in nature with her own unique technique.

Serdar Kaynak also questions content and function with materials such as marble and metal in his sculptures, which are created with both figurative and asymmetric approaches and makes balance-oriented searches that clarify the dual structure of a nature that is full of contradictions.

Malik Bulut, in the statues he makes, where he pushes the limits of marble and metal by updating the traditional language with a contemporary interpretation, exemplifies that any emotion, thought and concept can be conveyed in an imaginary language without breaking the aesthetic context.