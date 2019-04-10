Horror, fun at Dark Side of the Moon party

UNIQ Istanbul continues to offer extraordinary social alternatives to people of all tastes with its concept parties. On the night of April 19, it will host the Dark Side of the Moon, which is one of the most striking spooky parties in town.







Making its mark with Halloween Party-Pumpkin in the Forest as the scariest event of all time, UNIQ Istanbul will hold Dark Side of the Moon parties every full moon night for Istanbulites to experience thrilling moments. In the night, limitless fun will reign over the UNIQ Istanbul forest with DJ performances by Alican and Jamie S.



Immediately after it gets dark, the mysterious light of the full moon will begin to illuminate the night. During these times, UNIQ Istanbul will continue to offer to its guests horror and fun together with extraordinary and interesting surprises.