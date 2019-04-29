India ink artist opens second exhibition

India ink artist Pınar Tınç meets Istanbulites at Arnavutköy Art Gallery one more time with a new exhibition. The artist, who became popular within the art community last year with her exhibition entitled "Seni Seviyorum Anne" ("I Love You Mom"), presents her new exhibition titled "Masumiyet" ("Innocence") to art lovers. She prepared the exhibition with inspirations from Tenedos, where she spent her childhood, and La Reunion, a small volcanic island in the Indian Ocean, where she lived for five years.

In the exhibition, which opened on Apr. 27, there are 20 works where the flexibility of India ink was combined skillfully with intense and thin brush strokes. The artist decorates her paintings with a balanced and rich color chart accompanied by themes including maternal love, children and nature.

Tınç still organizes workshops on India ink painting at Sabancı University and her atelier in the Kadıköy district. She is also a visual arts teacher at a high school. You can visit the artist's latest exhibition until the end of May.