Traditional weaving art meets contemporary at group exhibition

The group exhibition "Tapestry – Woven Tales," which presents an exceptional selection of tapestries by significant artists, opened at Anna Laudel Gallery on April 11. Showcasing the works of 15 artists from different artistic and cultural backgrounds, the exhibition will be on display until May 24. The art of weaving reflects centuries of labor and cultural heritage, but it has only recently been used as a form of expression in Turkish contemporary art. The group exhibition will reflect the development of weaving art in Turkey for visitors.

The participating artists of the exhibition are Gülçin Aksoy, Özdemir Altan, Mustafa Aslıer, Belkıs Balpınar, Ramazan Can, Devrim Erbil, Renk Erbil Martin, Fırat Neziroğlu, Zekai Ormancı, Suhandan Özay Demirkan, Ayla Salman Görüney, M. Latif Taraşlı, Tulga Tollu, Hanefi Yeter and Jale Yılmabaşar.

Gülçin Aksoy has been weaving with students in her carpet workshop since 1990 and supporting young generations in this area. Aksoy will participate in the exhibition with one of her previous works. Özdemir Altan, a prominent artist in abstract art, uses different elements to express a variety of meanings in his works. He will present his tapestries that use geometric elements in different sizes and colors in the exhibition. Late artist Mustafa Aslıer is famous for his engravings and illustrations. The exhibition will feature his symbolic carpets and rugs, picturing human figures by using natural and schematic elements. Belkıs Balpınar, who uses traditional rug textures in a contemporary context in her works, will take part in the exhibition with her new and recent works. Ramazan Can is a young artist who is heavily influenced by the old Anatolian tradition of shamanism and will show his neon-weaving works in the exhibition.

Focusing on architectural silhouettes and coastal impressions of Istanbul, Devrim Erbil, one of the masters of Turkish painting, will exhibit never-before-seen works at this exhibition. Known for his efforts for reviving the carpet culture in Turkey, the famous painter will also present his woven paintings. Renk Erbil Martin, who deals with digital art in London, will take part in the exhibition with his contemporary designs. One of the young artists who will participate in the exhibition is Fırat Neziroğlu. In this exhibition, the artist will show his new productions that convey the traditional weaving technique with his unique presentation. The works of another late artist Zekai Ormancı, who worked with students in his carpet workshop as an academic, will be on display at the exhibition. Suhandan Özay Demirkan produced two- and three-dimensional works with traditional textile techniques and materials for this exhibition. She is also an author of books about the art of weaving, textile, jewelry, shoe history and contemporary accessories.

M. Latif Taraşlı, an academic and a contemporary weaving artist, will exhibit his new work, created with old techniques and symbols. Ayla Salman Görüney will display her previous works, wall carpets inspired by the archeological motifs of Anatolia and other civilizations. Late artist Tulga Tollu pioneered the era of contemporary Turkish carpet design. Recognized in Turkey and internationally with his carpet paintings, the artist will be included in the exhibition with his works produced by using natural dyes. Based in Istanbul and Bodrum, Hanefi Yeter will take part in this exhibition with his works produced in the 2000s. Turkey's first female ceramics professor, Jale Yılmabaşar, stands out in this exhibition with her works with unique design motifs.

Bringing together talented and renowned figures of weaving art in this exhibition, Anna Laudel Gallery will be hosting "Tapestry – Woven Tales" until May 24.