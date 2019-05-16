Art and humanitarian aid at Turkish Red Crescent's show

Celebrating its 150th anniversary with many different events, the Turkish Red Crescent will exhibit the Hilal-i Ahmer (Red Crescent in Ottoman Turkish) Collection designed by dozens of institutions, artists and renowned names between May 14 and 28 at Istanbul's Kanyon Shopping Mall.

The exhibition opened its doors with a special ceremony, welcoming Turkish Red Crescent executives, voluntary collection artists, participating companies, the business world and art lovers yesterday. The Turkish Red Crescent aims to increase the sensitivity of society in the field of humanitarian aid and social responsibility through the Hilal-i Ahmer Collection, which brings art and humanitarian aid together, in its 150th anniversary. The works designed by artists from different disciplines in the Hilal-i Ahmer Collection have been provided thanks to the support of the business world and are exhibited in various fields.

The works of the artists contributing to the collection are embraced by kindhearted brands that want to support the awareness of socially responsible humanitarian aid.

Turkey's leading companies take part as participants in a large part of the collection. The participating companies can own one of the works prepared for the collection or take place in the collection with their works by practicing with their artists on the empty crescent.

The income from the sale of the works in the collection is transferred to the humanitarian aid projects of the Turkish Red Crescent as a donation.