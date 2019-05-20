Istanbul-based gallery opens new space in Düsseldorf

Anna Laudel Gallery recently opened its second location in a four-story gallery space situated in a historic building in Düsseldorf, Germany.

To promote emerging Turkish and international artists, Anna Laudel in Düsseldorf launched with an inaugural "Housewarming" exhibition showcasing works by Belkıs Balpınar, Ruth Biller, Flora Borsi, Ramazan Can, Tuğçe Diri, Bilal Hakan Karakaya, Ekin Su Koç, Serkan Küçüközcü, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Gazi Sansoy, Daniele Sigalot, Brigitte Spiegeler and Sarp Kerem Yavuz.

The artists participating in the "Housewarming" exhibition come from different artistic and cultural backgrounds, in a reflection of the gallery's commitment to represent emerging talents on international platforms and host interdisciplinary art exhibitions.

The new gallery is located in Mühlenstrasse 1, which has served as a hub for artists and cultural celebrities since the 1960s. The building has been a lively gathering spot for well-known intellectuals including Joseph Beuys, Carl Barth, Blinky Palermo, Alex Vömel, Alfred Schmela, Gabriele Henkel and Wim Wenders. The new Anna Laudel gallery plans to keep its authentic design and charm intact with a variety of exhibition spaces and multidisciplinary exhibitions complemented by a dynamic public program.

Founded by the Anna Laudel, the gallery's first exhibition space is located in Istanbul's old finance district of the Ottoman Empire in the Karaköy district in Istanbul.

"The new gallery space in Düsseldorf will help us extend our outreach and provide our artists a stronger link with the international art scene. Similar to the mission of Anna Laudel in Istanbul, I would like the gallery in Düsseldorf to support art production, showcase interdisciplinary art exhibitions and host public programming where artists and art lovers can meet and exchange ideas. As well as hosting a dynamic exhibition program in both locations, we will keep representing Turkish artists at an international level by showcasing their latest projects at leading international art fairs," founder Anna Laudel commented.