Orchestra, opera, ballet audiences grow in Turkey in 2018

The number of people who attended opera, ballet and orchestra performances in Turkey increased in 2018 year-on-year, while the number of attending at choral and ensemble recitals dropped slightly, according to official figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.

Attendance at operas and ballets increased 4.2% in the 2017-2018 season from the 2016-2017 season, with 293,002 attendees. The variety of shows put on at ballet and opera halls increased 2% in the same period to 202, while the number of performances dropped 5.3% to 648, according to TurkStat.

Attendance at orchestra performances increased by 27.8% to 175,621, while the number of attendees at choral performances fell by 4.3% to 59,170.

The number of performances by orchestras increased by 14.9% in the 2017-2018 season from the previous year to 224. The number of choral performances decreased by 7.8%, and the number of ensembles decreased by 48.4% to 109,188.

In western Izmir province, the number of orchestral performances in the 2017-2018 season swelled by 108.4%, while in southern Antalya province, orchestral performances decreased by 17.8%.

The number of employees involved in opera and ballet performances during the 2017-2018 season decreased slightly by 0.3% compared to the previous season.

The number of artists who performed in operas and ballets organized by the Opera and Ballet General Directorate was 2,491, including guest performers, during the 2017-2018 season. TurkStat said 43.8% of these performers were women.

The General Directorate of Fine Arts' orchestra, choir and ensemble shows were performed by 1,372 musicians. TurkStat said 636 of these participated in choirs while 388 musicians performed in ensembles and 348 performed in orchestras. In orchestras, 42% of the musicians were women, while in choirs, the percentage of women was 38.2% and in ensembles, 26.5%.