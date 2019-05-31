Anna Laudel showcases works by 30 artists at 'Art Market II'

Anna Laudel opened the second edition of its summer exhibition, "Art Market II," on Thursday, May 30 with the aim of offering affordable artwork by 30 national and international artists working with different themes and mediums.

The group exhibition will showcase a diverse and accessible selection including paintings, sculptures, photographs, engravings, prints, ceramics and neon works by artists Deniz Defne Acerol, Mustafa Aslıer, Özlem Can, Ramazan Can, Erol Deran, Tuğçe Diri, İsmet Doğan, Bedia Ekiz, Onur Hastürk, Tülay İçöz, Renan Kaleli, Bilal Hakan Karakaya, Mehmet Sinan Kuran, Ekin Su Koç, Serkan Küçüközcü, Nurdan Likos, Bahar Oganer, Ozan Oganer, Felekşan Onar, Vedat Örs, Ardan Özmenoğlu, Daniele Sigalot, Burcu Sülek, Ayla Turan, Tina Varon, Sarp Kerem Yavuz, Hanefi Yeter, Serpil Yeter, Bahadır Yıldız and Saliha Yılmaz.

"Art Market II" will be on display at Anna Laudel in Istanbul until July 11.

Art space spreads

Located in the old finance district of the late Ottoman Empire in Karaköy in a historic building boasting a vast exhibition space spanning five floors, the gallery has hosted several solo and group exhibitions by artists from Turkey and beyond. The gallery was founded by German textile magnate Anna Laudel with the aim of supporting the work of Turkish and international artists. The gallery is directed by Ferhat Yeter. Dedicated to supporting artists by providing a prominent contemporary exhibition platform and by developing a greater understanding of contemporary art in the Turkish region, Anna Laudel opened its second gallery in Düsseldorf in May 2019 to expand its reach.

As well as hosting a dynamic exhibitions program, the gallery aims to represent Turkish artists at an international level by showcasing their latest projects at leading international art fairs. Recently, Anna Laudel participated in Art Dubai, Art Karlsruhe in Germany and Plan B in New York to represent Turkey.

The spacious gallery building also features an Art Shop, offering reasonably priced prints, photographs, sculptures, ceramics and art journals aimed at supporting a new generation of art buyers and emerging collectors and hosts the latest collections of luxury Danish jewelry brand Monies, as the only commercial outlet of this acclaimed design label in Turkey.