31st ENKA Open Air Meetings offer fresh take on Istanbul

ENKA, a permanent supporter of culture and the arts, saluted summer with the 31st Open Air Meetings that started on July 2. The summer activities opened with the play "Don Kişot'um Ben" ("I am Don Quijote"). As part of the event, Fazıl Say, Mor ve Ötesi, Teoman, Sertab Erener and Karsu will be performing on the open-air festival's stage. At the Open Air Meetings, ENKA will host nine concerts and four theater plays this year. The events will spread the energy of summer across the whole city.

Theater joy on summer nights

As part of ENKA's events, Baba Sahne's new and assertive production "Don Kişot'um Ben" was performed for theater lovers on July 2. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra's immortal work "Don Quixote" met the audiences with a new adaptation.

On July 11, "Catch 22" will be performed by Semavar Kumpanya at the ENKA amphitheater. Written by Joseph Heller and directed by Işıl Kasapoğlu, the play will tell what the author experienced during World War II in an entertaining manner.

The plays will continue with "Küllerin Arasından" ("Out of Ashes"), written by Haldun Dormen, on Aug. 6 and "Sanat Yemekte Yenir mi?" ("Is the art eaten at dinner?"), which features masters of Turkish theater like Deniz Gökçer, Burçin Oraloğlu and Zeliha Berksoy, on June 8. The pleasures of theater out in the open air of summer will make the audience laugh sometimes and feel sad at other times.

Open-air concerts full of stars

ENKA Culture Art open-air concerts will start with the concert of Mor ve Ötesi, one of the most significant bands of Turkish rock music, on July 4. After the band that will enliven the meetings with their live performance, the stage will host Barabar on July 9. The band, which was formed by actors Serkan Keskin, Taner Ölmez and musician, producer and arranger Fırat İkisivri, performs together with other music professionals on the stage and interprets important folk songs.

World-renowned composer and pianist Fazıl Say, one of the most important artists Turkey has raised and introduced to the world, will perform his concert at ENKA, which became a classic on July 17. In the recital, Say will salute the audiences with his new work "Troy Sonata." Furthermore, he will enchant listeners with his and his contemporaries' works.

The 31st ENKA Culture Art Open Air Meetings will continue with Redd's concert, where surprise guests will also perform, on July 23. Following the performance of the band, formed by Doğan Duru, Güneş Duru and Berke Özgümüş, the Music for Peace Orchestra will take the stage on July 25. Then, in a rare treat, the ENKA stage will host Sertab Erener, one of the strongest voices in Turkey, and master pianist and composer Sabri Tuluğ Tırpan at the same time.

The next guest of the stage will be Karsu, with her performance blending jazz, blues and Turkish music. Karsu managed to increase her fan base with her jazz interpretation of "Gesi Bağları" ("Gesi Vineyards") and "Domates, Biber, Patlıcan" ("Tomato, Pepper, Eggplant"). She will be on the stage with an extraordinary performance on Aug. 20. On Aug. 27, the Music for Peace Orchestra will add the joy it brings to the ENKA stage one more time.

The last guest of the Open Air Meetings season will be the most successful singer of Turkish rock music and songwriter, Teoman. The artist will perform his most-loved songs on the night of Sept. 4 for his fans.

All of these events to be held as part of the program, apart from the concert of the Music for Peace Orchestra, will start at 9:15 p.m. You can follow ENKA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for detailed information. Tickets for the events can be bought from Biletix's website and box offices and at ENKA Culture Art's box office.