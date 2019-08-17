New social platform gathers illustration world, contributes to industry

The Illustrators' Platform, a social initiative project designed to support the illustration industry, will contribute to the sector by exploring the problems it has been facing and finding the best solutions for them in Turkey.

A social startup project designed by ZNN Network, which has been serving in the field of children's content for many years in line with its social mission, Illustrators' Platform has come into service in recent months by meeting with illustration artists and candidates in numerous cities with its Illustrators' Meetings and identifying their fields of activity.

The platform, which will offer a membership system, will also have an advisory board consisting of those who have made a name for themselves in the industry, as well as collaborators from universities, foundations and associations. While the platform's advisory board will work to address problems in the industry, the platform will hold various events with collaborators with a view to providing benefits to its members in areas such as education and network development.

The platform, which illustrator artists and nominees can join, aims to expand business opportunities for its members by designing projects for business development and creating environments where participants can present their portfolios to a wider audience. In addition, members will be able to receive opinions from the platform on legal issues. The platform aims to provide a visible environment in the international arena, strengthen the synergy between illustrators, writers, publishers, advertising agencies, corporate customers and other business partners both inside the country and abroad, as well as creating an academic environment where anyone seeking improve their work can participate.