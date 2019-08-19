Antalya hosts art world with 26th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival

Organized by the State Opera and Ballet, the 26th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival will kick off on Sept. 1 and provide an important contribution to cultural tourism.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival will continue until Sept. 18 in Antalya.

The festival will open with French composer Georges Bizet's renowned and loved opera "Carmen." It will be presented by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet under the baton of conductor Zdravko Lazarov. The work will meet the audience at the Aspendos Ancient Theater on Sept. 1-2 and will be offered to the art lovers accompanied by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet Orchestra and Choir.

The masterpiece classical ballet "Swan Lake" will also be put on the stage by the Vienna State Opera and Ballet, the successful representative of a 300-year rooted ballet tradition of Vienna, at Aspendos on Sept. 8.

Ancient Egypt revived

The masterpiece opera "Aida," to be staged twice by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet on the nights of Sept. 12-13, will revive ancient Egypt at Aspendos.

In the work, which will be under the baton of choir conductor Fabrizio Carminati and accompanied by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet Choir artists, the leading role of Radames will be performed by State Opera and Ballet General Director and General Art Director Murat Karahan while another leading role, Aida, will be performed by famous soprano Franceska Tiburzi on Sept. 12.

On Sept. 13, Anna Nechaeva will be in the role of Aida and Efe Kışlalı will perform Radames. Amneris will be sung by soprano Anastasia Boldyreva in both representations.

Prepared under the art directorship of Murat Karahan, the perfect project of the State Opera and Ballet General Directorate, "Troy" will be performed at EXPO on Sept. 16.

The festival will close with a gala concert where Karahan will be a soloist. The Antalya State Opera and Ballet will accompany the tenor under the baton of Italian conductor Fabrizio Maria Carminati.