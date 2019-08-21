Cirque du Soleil arrives in Istanbul

Cirque du Soleil's show BAZZAR is in Istanbul for the first time, arriving with 60 containers carrying more than 700 tons of equipment, and was set up over six days by a team of 500. Cirque du Soleil's adrenaline-filled new show BAZZAR will perform its premiere today in the group's iconic big top tent, which is as famous in itself, at Hilltown Shopping Mall in Istanbul, which hosts major events in culture, art and entertainment.





Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR show will challenge gravity.

The giant iconic tent set up for BAZZAR, the group's 43rd act since 1984, is 19 meters long and 41 meters wide. The big top has a capacity of 1,500 people and is now ready to host Cirque du Soleil's special show.

Premiere show

Cirque du Soleil will perform 19 shows up to Sept. 1. BAZZAR, directed and written by Susan Gaudreau and guided by Creative Director Samuel Chouniard, will challenge gravity. The shows will feature bike, fire, maestro, rope and trapeze acts. BAZZAR visual feast, full of creative performances by acrobats, dancers and musician groups, and eagerly awaited by young and old alike, will be sponsored by Rönesans Gayrimenkul and supported by ŠKODA AUTO. Tickets for Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR are on sale on TixBox's website.

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is an unrestrained eclectic laboratory full of creativity. Here, all the elements come together under the conductor's management to create a stunning and unique universe. The show's colorful group, where the unexpected is welcomed as normal, regularly and irregularly reimagines and creates artistic and acrobatic games. Come and join this joyous and creative harmony. The end of the story is perhaps just the beginning!

For more information, you can visit Cirque du Soleil's website.