'Art Bridge' gathers, promotes young artists

The Art for Goodness Association, which aims to support the education of young artists, hosts successful fine arts students with limited financial means from different Anatolian cities and provides an opportunity for them to attend art events as part of the "Art Bridge" project.

The Art for Goodness Association was established under the leadership of women who set their heart on art without any expectations of financial gain to contribute to the development of the art environment in Turkey, to support the education of young artists and to provide Turkey a place in international platforms with its artists. Last year, 36 young artist candidates from 12 provinces visited the Istanbul Biennial, held by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), Contemporary Istanbul, Sakıp Sabancı Museum, Pera Museum and museums affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. With the experience and observations that they got from these visits, they produced some works of art to be displayed at the exhibition titled "Impressions from Anatolia."

The young artists, who will attend the exhibition this year as part of the project, will be from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, Malatya University, Kayseri Erciyes University, Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam University, Düzce University, Diyarbakır Dicle University, Şanblıurfa Harran University, Çankırı Karatekin University, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaşi Veli University, Antalya Akdeniz University, Mardin Artuklu University and Mersin University.

Art Bridge grows stronger each year

Art for Goodness Association President Selin Bozkurt said they enlarge the Art Bridge project by adding 12 more provinces every year. They aim to host successful students at the Fine Arts Faculties from across Anatolia at national and international art activities in Istanbul.

"In the first phase of the project, we hosted students at Yeditepe University Fine Arts Faculty. These youth will attend the exhibition this year, while new young candidates from 12 Anatolian provinces will come and visit museums, fairs and exhibitions here. This is a very exciting project for all of us. We would like to express our thanks to all individuals, institutions and organizations that have supported us in the struggle to spread contemporary art across the country. United we stand, united we are stronger. We can handle all difficulties when we join forces. We raise the artists who will leave their mark on the future. Students from 12 fine arts faculties will participate in the second phase of the project this year. Following their visits to various museums and exhibitions, they will have an opportunity to exhibit their works in the next year," Bozkurt explained.

The students who will attend the exhibition with their works next year will be from Kars Kafkas University, Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University, Konya Selçuk University, Samsun University, Kütahya Dumlupınar University, Hatay Mustafa Kemal University, Trabzon Karadeniz Technical University, Eskişehir Anadolu University, Erzurum Atatürk University, Sivas Cumhuriyet University, Isparta Süleyman Demirel University and Trakya University. The Art for Goodness Association will have hosted young artists from a total of 24 provinces with the "Impressions from Anatolia" exhibit and has offered them an opportunity to attend various art events.