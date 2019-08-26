Art's heart beats in Istanbul's Akaretler

Starting on Sept. 3, Artweeks@Akaretler will host the works of local and foreign artists for three weeks at the Akaretler Sıraevler in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district.

Artweeks@Akaretler is getting ready with the support of UBS, one of the world's largest asset managers.

Organized by Sabiha Kurtulmuş, Artweeks@Akaretler brings together art galleries, collectors and artists with a program consisting of exhibitions, interviews with artists and workshops. In the third edition of Artweeks@Akaretler, the activity area expands with the newly added buildings and with exhibitions of leading local and foreign artists.

The program includes exhibitions as well as interviews with artists and collectors. All exhibitions and interviews at Akaretler Sırevler can be attended free of charge.

UBS, a lead partner of Art Basel, UBS Art Collection, UBS Art Collector's Group and known for its cooperation with various leading art institutions around the world, is the main sponsor of Artweeks@Akaretler.





Ali Taptık, "Kaza ve Kader" ("Accident and Fate,") 2007, C Print, 180x180 cm.

UBS has been actively collecting contemporary artworks for more than 60 years. It has one of the largest and most important corporate art collections in the world with over 30,000 works.

Akaretler Sıraevler

Constructed in 1875 by Armenian architect Sarkis Balyan, following the instruction of Sultan Abdulaziz, Akaretler Sıraevler was used by the important Dolmabahçe Palace officials at the time. Akaretler Sırevler, which offers a total usable area of 60,000 square meters, with 55,000 square meters indoor and 5,000 square meters outdoor space, has been restored and renovated.Sıraevler hosts offices, luxury residences, shops, cafes and restaurants. Akaretler Sıraevler, the second largest European restoration project, was awarded the Urban Land Institute (ULI) award in London.

UBS first-time sponsor

UBS has been supporting contemporary art and artists for many years. The company has one of the largest and most important corporate art collections in the world and aims to promote international dialogue in the art sector with its position as the global partner of Art Basel and as the co-publisher of "Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report."

UBS also collaborates with leading art organizations such as Fondation Beyeler (Switzerland), Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Russia), the Nouveau Musee National de Monaco, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (Denmark), Deichtorhallen (Germany), Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes (Mexico) and the Art Gallery of New South Wales (Australia).

UBS offers its customers insights about the art market, collecting and heritage planning through the Art Collectors Group and the UBS Art Competence Center. UBS Art Forum, on the other hand, brings together extraordinary names from the art world and encourages leadership in groundbreaking contemporary art.