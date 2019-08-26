Turkish artist's work features at Texas fair

Turkish artist Sait Mingü will display his works at the Other Art Fair organized by Saatchi Art, at Dallas Market Hall in Texas between Sept. 9 and 22. Last year he showed his works at the ArtExpo New York in April and The Other Art Fair in London in July.

Sait Mingü has a unique place in the Turkish contemporary art scene. By combining handmade drawings and paintings with the possibilities offered by technology, the artist blends illustrative elements with conventional painting and works on paper, thus creating an effective language of his own through his use of traditional techniques and new media. Intertwining expressionist elements, which have become more prominent in his most recent works, and quasi-fictional narrative images, Mingu creates works which establish an intense perceptional connection with their audience. Ranging from optimistic to bleak, these works are impressive visual designs with their use of colors and their dynamic linear compositions, and they radiate a graceful and poetic sensibility.

Mingü's artworks are based on the relational dynamics man establishes with his social, natural and physical surroundings. In addition to being autonomous, man becomes a significant part of the whole by means of both his intellectual and corporal qualities. And his development of a subject depends on the conflictual relationship he establishes with the whole. Focusing on this "situation," Sait Mingu picks specific "moments" of separation and union that individuals experience in their inner worlds, and conveys the resulting emotional state with his images. This severe spirituality, which increasingly makes its presence felt to the individuals of the modern age, can be traced back as far as Edvard Munch's famous "Scream."