Exhibit reflects autumn spirit through lines, patterns

Turkish artist K. Muzaffer Gençer, who has exhibited his work at home and abroad, has opened a new exhibition entitled "Onun Çizgileri" ("His Lines") at the Trump Art Gallery (TAG). The show opened on Sept 1. and will be on display until Sept. 30. Gençer offers 35 works that he created under the influence of Fauvism.

The solo exhibition reflects the artist's feelings via work created with vivid colors, authentic patterns and strong paint strokes. While expressing his emotions, the artist is inspired by expressionism and fauvism. He says, "I like my lines" and continues: "All lines represent many things and are beautiful, unique and combining. Lines are the chosen way. A handful of lines creates my paintings. My lines are the mirror of my life, happiness and pain. They are the only evidence of my life's knowledge."

Gençer states that the freedom and limitlessness of painting beautifies life. The patterns that the artist creates in his works have been used in the U.S. fashion world, where artistic

products were designed on his work. Gençer, who is also a poet, has published two books titled "Sevi'ye Övgü" ("Praise to Love") and "Aşkımla Kıvançlıyım" ("I am Proud of My Love"). Curated by Kenan Bahadır Derre, "Onun Çizgileri" will welcome art lovers at the B3 level of the Trump Shopping Mall until the end of September.