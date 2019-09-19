Odunpazarı Modern Museum open to public

Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) in Eşkişehir's eponymous district was visited by 4,722 people in its opening week.

The OMM was designed by famous Japanese architectural firm Kengo Kuma and Associates (KKAA) and is inspired by Odunpazarı's iconic Ottoman-era houses as well as traditional Japanese architecture.

It was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 7. Since the opening, it has become very popular with art lovers and tourists alike.

Founded by collector Erol Tabanca, OMM has a 4,500 square-meter space for contemporary art. The museum enlivens the historical region of Odunpazarı, famous for its wooden houses and impressive Ottoman-era architecture.





Japanese artist Tanabe Chikuunsai's site-specific installation at the museum.

The museum currently features the works of Marshmallow Laser Feast, a prominent digital art collective that brings technology, data science and art together to push the limits of virtual reality. It is also showcasing installations by renowned Japanese bamboo master, Tanabe Chikuunsai.

Curated by Haldun Dostoğlu, a special selection from the Erol Tabanca Collection, entitled "Vuslat" ("Ultimate Meeting") is also on display at the OMM.

Besides exhibitions, the OMM also organizes workshops and seminars for different age groups, including children. The aim is to make the museum a place where everyone can enjoy art and spending time.

Great interest from locals and tourists

OMM Communication Director Bengü Kırkız Ergüven told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have seen a great interest from visitors.

"More than 1,000 people visited the museum in just five hours on the opening day. During the weekdays, we have had more than 600 visitors. The people of Eskişehir and tourists have shown great interest. We have two ongoing exhibitions. One is 'Vuslat,' which has some 90 artworks. The other is by the Marshmallow Laser Feast. Here visitors can experience virtual reality artworks, like 'Ağaca Övgü' ['Praise to the Tree'] and 'Bir Hayvanın Gözlerinden' ['From the Eyes of an Animal']."

Ergüven added that they also organize workshops and seminars for different age groups, to draw people of all ages with different interests. "We plan to make the OMM a place that will be visited more than once and where everyone will enjoy spending time. We would like to thank the people of Eskişehir and the visitors for showing such interest. We will always wait for our visitors with further innovations. We invite everyone to visit the museum," she said.

Ömür Yuluğ, who came from southwestern Turkeys' İzmir to visit the museum, said he is so happy to see such a beautiful museum in Eskişehir.

Özden Koç, a visitor from Istanbul, explained how she admired the museum and its works.