Current leg of Mediterranean Picasso exhibit hits İzmir

Works by world-renowned painter Pablo Picasso met art lovers in İzmir province Thursday. At the press meeting in the Arkas Art Center, French Consul-General to Istanbul Bertrand Buchwalter emphasized that İzmir is a culture and art city and the exhibition of works by Picasso here has a great meaning.

He added that he is very pleased to see that such an important event is being organized in İzmir. Laurent Le Bon, the director of the Musee Picasso in Paris, also said that they are very happy to be in Turkey. The Turkey section of the exhibitions held as one leg of the Picasso-Mediterranee Project, in which important institutions in Mediterranean countries take part, are open to art lovers at the Arkas Art Center.

The closing exhibition of the event, "Picasso and the Art of Spectacle" presents many important canvases by the artist reflecting the show business world along with costumes, sketches and statues by him. It explores how the performing arts affected the artist's own work.

The exhibition itself, which includes many of Picasso's works on the performing arts, is created through a curatorial narrative. It will open the doors of the show business world that affected the creative life of the famous artist.

The exhibition, which includes 83 works from the Musee Picasso in Paris, the Fondation Julio Gonzalez, Opera Garnier and the Kontaxopoulos-Prokopchuk Collection in Brussels, will also include photographs documenting the close ties the artist maintained with many other artists such as writers, poets and musicians. These works by Picasso can be seen at Arkas Art Center until Jan. 5, 2020.