'Fiddler on the Roof' with Turkish lyrics, great cast

One of the most popular musicals in the world, "Fiddler on the Roof" has captivated theater lovers at Zorlu PSM this season.

Starring esteemed Turkish actress Binnur Kaya and actor Mehmet Ali Kaptanlar in the leading roles, the musical uses the original translation by Nevit Kodallı. On the 50th anniversary of its first Turkish performance, the musical also commemorates the great actor Cüneyt Gökçer.

Adapted from the stories of Tevye the Dairyman, "Fiddler on the Roof" is one most famous Broadway musicals of all time. It was first staged in Turkey in 1969 by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet, with Cüneyt Gökçer in the lead role. This season, "Fiddler on the Roof" will be staged for the first time with Turkish lyrics, written by Nevit Kodallı, one of the most prominent composers of Turkish music.

It will also use dialogues translated by prominent Turkish playwright Güngör Dilmen. The language being used is from that specific time period.

The musical drew huge crowds last season and will continue to do so at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Platinum Stage this season. Tickets for the show are available online.