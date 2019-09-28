Stars of German contemporary art debut in Istanbul

Evliyagil Museum is getting ready to open its doors on Oct. 5 with the exhibition "FUTURE PERFECT" curated by Angelika Stepken and Philipp Ziegler in collaboration with ifa and the Goethe Institute. The exhibition brings together 15 artists that show key positions of a younger generation of artists living in Germany.

"FUTURE PERFECT" shows artists from or living in Germany, working in the medium of film, photography, sculpture, objects, painting and collage, who have already been awarded numerous prizes and invited to international biennials or the Kassel documenta. With works by Nairy Baghramian, DAS INSTITUT (Kerstin Bratsch & Adele Röder), Mariana Castillo Deball, Dani Gal, Cyprien Gaillard, Annette Kelm, Jutta Koether, Armin Linke, Antje Majewski, Henrik Olesen, Yorgos Sapountzis, Nora Schultz, Nasan Tur, Danh Vo, and Clemens von Wedemeyer, this exhibition presents a cross-section of artistic production in Germany.

The title "FUTURE PERFECT" denotes a grammatical indicative, in which the ending of an action in the future is predicted. The show seeks answers to questions like "How will we have lived tomorrow? Will the future be as we imagine?" The works on display design spaces of imagination, action and play for the future; they are shaped by strong formal idioms and they "translate" important social questions into artistic concepts. The exhibition will run until Jan.1, 2020.