Masters of classical music in new season of inspiring Istanbul Recitals

The 2019-2020 Season of Istanbul Recitals welcomes international masters and champion virtuosos with awards, titles and royal orders.



For the last 13 years, Istanbul Recitals have brought together international virtuosos of classical music with a distinguished audience from top segments of the city, hosted by reputable domestic and foreign institutions and brands. Thus, the recitals have made a significant and world-class contribution to the cultural life of the city and made Istanbul be remembered once again with respect to the international platform. The New 2019-2020 Season of Istanbul Recitals starts on Oct. 12.



Having hosted more than 80 international artists and more than 100 recitals so far and welcomed nearly 3,000 listeners each season, Istanbul Recitals is considered one of the most popular classical music events in Istanbul. The new season of Istanbul Recitals to be held at the Seed Hall of Sakıp Sabancı Museum, with a special recital for each month, will be full of international masters and champion virtuosos.



Rich lineup of renowned figures



The opening of the 13th season of Istanbul Recitals takes place on Oct. 12 with Ukrainian-born American pianist Valentina Lisitsa, born in 1973, whose videos on YouTube have been watched over 40 million times and who is referred to as the "Queen of Rachmaninov."



Nikolai Demidenko, born in 1955, one of the greatest figures in the international arena of the Russian piano school, and considered to be one of the most extraordinary pianists of the 21st century with his approximately 40 albums and strong performances in concerts, will perform at Istanbul Recitals on Nov. 15. Irish virtuoso Finghin Collins, winner of the 1999 Clara Haskil International Piano Competition in Switzerland, the music director of two major Irish festivals, including New Ross and Music for Galway, will present the final recital of 2019 on Dec. 20.



Istanbul Recitals welcomes the new year on Jan. 18 with cellist Alexander Chaushianile, who has performed concerts in the world's most prestigious halls such as Suntory Hall, Wigmore Hall, Vienna Konzerthaus and Carnegie Hall, in a vast geography spanning from Japan to Americas, and the laureate of two important international competitions of Tchaikovsky and ARD International Music Competition.



Soyoung Yoon, the gold medalist champion of two major international violin competitions, Yehudi Menuhin (2002) and Henryk Wieniawski (2011), and Mario Haring, the 2018 runner-up of LEEDS, one of the most prestigious piano competitions in the world, are coming together at a duo recital for Istanbul Recitals on Feb. 14.



On March 14, Istanbul Recitals will host British pianist Imogen Cooper, one of the greatest ladies of today's classical music world, who was honored with a British Royal Order CBE in 2007 and received worldwide acclaim for her Mozart interpretations as well as Schubert and Schumann interpretations.



Barry Douglas, a master Irish pianist with more than 30 albums and a British Royal Order OBE, and a special artist of Chandos, will be at Istanbul Recitals on April 10. Following the awards in the international piano competitions at the U.S. Van Cliburn event and Spain's Paloma O'Shea Santander, he won the Gold Medal at the VIII International Tchaikovsky Competition in 1986, making a worldwide name for himself. Today, he performs concerts in a geography extending from the Far East to the U.S.



On May 16, Istanbul Recitals will welcome British pianist and master interpreter Christian Blackshaw, born in 1949, one of the favorite pianists of famous conductors such as Valery Gergiev, Sir Simon Rattle and Yuri Temirkanov, and one of the "Top 50 Mozart Recordings To Date" in Mozart sonatas, Gramophone. The artist was honored with the British Royal Order MBE in 2019.



The season finale of the 13th Istanbul Recitals will take place on June 12 with a concert by Japanese pianist Momo Kodama, about whom BBC Music Magazine says "she has music in her blood," working with notable masters such as Murray Perahia and Andras Schiff and the youngest pianist to win the 1991 ARD International Music Competition at the age of 19.



Tickets for the recitals are available at Biletix for TL 340, TL 280, TL 230, TL 180 and TL 130.