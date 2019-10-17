Exhibition celebrates 30th anniversary of Shanghai-Istanbul bond

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of sister relations between Shanghai and Istanbul, the "International Tour Exhibition of Chinese Traditional Fine Arts – Istanbul Station" with the topic "Human, Object and Life – Belt & Road Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage" opened successfully today in the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts, the world-famous cultural heritage site in Istanbul. The exhibition is not the first time for Chinese intangible cultural heritage has hit the arts scene Turkey; its the second session of the International Tour Exhibition of Chinese Traditional Fine Arts since its first success in August 2018 in Alexandria Governorate.



The exhibition is co-hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Shanghai Municipal People's Government Foreign Affairs Office and the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China, and co-organized by Shanghai Art Collection Museum, Shanghai Art & Design Academy, Shanghai Culture & Arts Archive and the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts.



The exhibition selected more than 160 representatives of intangible Shanghai cultural heritage works, including Jinshan farmer paintings, opera costumes, woodblock printing works, Shanghai-style woolen tapestries, Shanghai-style silk works, movable-type printing works, Shanghai sachets, Shanghai jade carving works, fine-processed gold and silver works, etc., which vividly presents the inheritance of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage with a contemporary spin.



The exhibition is divided into four areas: "Life as Painting – A Selection of Shanghai Jinshan Farmer Paintings;" "Beauty in the Square – A Selection of Shanghai Arts and Crafts;" "Ink Energy – A Display of Shanghai Printing Skills;" and "Gorgeous Dresses and Elegant Fragrance – A Display of Shanghai Weaving Art and Sachets."



The first exhibition area is a collection of more than 20 farmer paintings by folk artists from Jinshan, Shanghai. As one of the traditional folk arts in Jinshan, it was listed on the Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2007. The exquisite Jinshan farmer paintings feature sincere feelings, simple shapes, bright colors, and describe and praise a new era. They are high-level modern folk paintings combining strong regional features and a national style.



The second exhibition area is a collection of more than 50 charming works of traditional arts and crafts including ceramics, glass, lacquer, jewelry, jade carving, stone carving, wood carving, gold, silver and copper works. Many of these craft skills are listed in national or Shanghai intangible cultural heritage projects.



The third exhibition area is a collection of over 30 print artworks. Woodblock printing is listed in the national intangible cultural heritage projects, while the design and writing of Chinese characters font are included in Shanghai intangible cultural heritage projects.



The fourth exhibition area is a collection of over 30 Shanghai-style weaving and embroidery works, including Peking opera and Kun opera costumes and accessories, paintings of opera figures and Shanghai sachets. The two operas are both included in the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List, and Shanghai sachet is one of the Shanghai intangible cultural heritage projects. The fragrant sachets are embroidered by colorful threads and decorated with propitious patterns and beautiful strings. You can sense the positive feelings and good intentions of the artists and craftsmen in these pieces.