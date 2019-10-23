Ottoman painter Osman Hamdi Bey's work sold for $5.9 million at UK auction

A 129-year-old painting made by a prominent Ottoman-era painter and art expert was sold for 4.6 million pounds ($5.9 million) at an auction held in the United Kingdom.

Osman Hamdi Bey's "Quranic Instruction, Green Mosque" painting was sold at an auction organized by London- based auction house Sotheby's.

Several other prominent works were also showcased at the auction, which saw great interest from antique lovers.

Another painting belonging to Osman Hamdi Bey was also sold at a U.K. auction last month for more than 44 million Turkish liras ($7.606.534).

Osman Hamdi Bey, as an esteemed Turkish artist, founded and managed the Istanbul Archaeology Museum and the Istanbul Academy of Fine Arts (Sanayi-i Nefise Mektebi in Turkish), known today as Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts, in Turkey.

He painted scenes from the Ottoman Empire and the Middle East more in line with reality. "The Tortoise Trainer" (1908) is one of his best-known works. Osman Hamdi Bey also carried out archaeological excavations, uncovering several masterpieces in the world and exhibited them in the Archaeology Museum.