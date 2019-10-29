Tree-themed show presents works by prominent Turkish painters

İstanbul Kültür University's Art Gallery (İKÜSAG) will host the second exhibition of the 2019-2020 Art Season, featuring a selection of works centered mainly on the "tree" theme from the Akıngüç Collection. The "Threshold of Modernity - Lignum" exhibition will be inaugurated with an opening cocktail party at Istanbul Kültür University's Ataköy campus at 3 p.m. today,a parallel event with the 16th Istanbul Biennial.



Some 30 paintings will be showcased at the exhibition which will feature the works of major Turkish painters, including Naci Kalmukoğlu, Kadri Aytolon, Hasan Kavruk, Eren Eyüpoğlu, Fahrenissa Zeid, Levent Arşiray, Eşref Üren, Devrim Erbil, Hakkı Anlı and Hoca Ali Rıza. Hoca Ali Rıza stands out with his passion for trees and his mastery of painting trees. Naci Kalmukoğlu, who followed more of an impressionist line in the early years of the Republic, is known for his works that treat trees as an indispensable element of landscape paintings. The tree-themed works of Eren Eyüboğlu, one of the most important representatives of Republican modernism in art, are also displayed at the exhibition as examples of the new understanding in art.



The exhibition, featuring works created using oil and acrylic painting techniques, will be open until Wednesday, Nov. 27.