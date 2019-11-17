Antalya-based flutist in Japan for Turkish Culture Year

Antalya State Symphony Orchestra's (ADSO) flutist Leyla Bayramoğulları will perform in Japan on a high-profile occasion to mark "The Year of Turkish Culture."



Yeliz Gül Ege, President of the Antalya Promotion Foundation, said in a written statement that it is important that international events held in the city be represented abroad.



"The mention of Antalya's tourism destination with art and the performance of an artist from Antalya in Japan is of great importance for the promotion of the country and the city. For this purpose, it is good that the events and festivals held in our city are also represented abroad," she said.



The ADSO flutist Bayramoğulları said that she will perform the world premiere of "Journey Through Time" with a solo flute at Tokyo Yunus Emre Institute on Saturday, Nov. 23.