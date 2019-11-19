Symposium, exhibit examines Hungary-Turkey bond via the Danube

Istanbul's Hungarian Cultural Center has joined forces with the Hungarian Museum of Science, Technology and Transport to hold an international symposium attended by experts from Hungary, Austria, Croatia and Turkey on Nov. 20 and to open the exhibition “Opening to the East” at the center in Kağıthane district on Nov. 21.



In 2018, the partners held a similar joint exhibition about the 1912 Budapest-Istanbul automobile rally at Istanbul's Rahmi M. Koç Museum. This year, organizers have decided to focus on the historical role of the Danube River connecting Central-Europe and Turkey.



The symposium and the exhibition, which will run until Feb. 1, intend to show how steamships profoundly shaped travel along the Danube in the 19th century. From the early 1830s, up until 1914, a group called the DDSG was instrumental in operating steamship lines and services from Vienna to Sulina and onto Istanbul. Their wide influence affected international politics, urban and countryside landscapes as well as the everyday lives of those living along the route. By the end of the century, a sophisticated transportation network-order had come to being thanks to exerted efforts of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy. Railway routes, which developed in competition with the steamship lines, together bolstered further the bonds between countries, and the cities of Budapest and Istanbul in particular.



The events take place as part of the “Diversity in Unity: Intercultural Dialogue through the Waves of Danube” project lead by the Hungarian Cultural Center together with Turkey Europe Foundation (TAV) and Kalem Association and are co-financed by the European Union and the Republic of Turkey.



The project aims to show the existing links between Turkey and the Danube region and foster further cultural relations in the context of values shared across the region. It includes exchanges between cultural operators, artists and literary experts, as well as open calls for literary and visual works to be presented around Turkey and the various capital cities across the Danube Region.