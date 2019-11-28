'Winter Journey' comes to Istanbul in December

The "Winterreise" ("Winter Journey") concert of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will be performed on the Süreyya Opera Stage on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.



"Winterreise," one of Franz Schubert's most important song series, will be presented by baritone Kevork Tavityan and pianist Can Okan.



The song series composed by Austrian composer Franz Peter Schubert for singing and piano based on 24 poems written by German poet Wilhelm Muller has greatly influenced the method and technique of singing in German classical music.



For Schubert, the pianist of "Winterreise" is as important as the soloist who performs the work. The songs, on the other hand, have a dramatic flow from the voice of a poet in love.