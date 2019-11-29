Documentary on Turkish diva at Süreyya Opera

The documentary "Leyla Gencer: La Diva Turca," which focuses on the life of famed soprano Leyla Gencer, goes on screen at the Süreyya Opera House in Istanbul's Kadıköy district at 06.00 p.m. on Dec. 1.



The documentary, the of its kind to examine Gencer's life, was produced by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and directed by Selçuk Metin.



Written by journalist and author Zeynep Oral and narrated by famed Turkish star Halit Ergenç, the 85-minute documentary takes viewers from Milan to Rome, Naples and Istanbul, with scenes and interviews shot on location throughout 2018.

A mini-concert in memory of Leyla Gencer will go on show ahead of the screening, featuring the vocal talents of Özgecan Gençer, Hale Soner and Ayten Telek, accompanied by Fügen Yiğitgil on piano. After the screening, Zeynep Oral and Selçuk Metin will also be present for a question and answer session.