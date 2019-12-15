Cloudy notes of the north meet local timbres: 'The Sound of Light' with Rezonans

Pera Museum continues its concert series, "Camerata in Pera," with a performance entitled "The Sound of Light" by the Rezonans Choir. The third installment of the series, organized by Burak Onur Erdem, conductor of the State Polyphonic Choir, will greet music lovers at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. An hour before the concert, musicians will meet audiences to discuss some of the giants of classical music, from Johann Sebastian Bach and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to contemporary talents such as Arvo Pärt and Eric Whitacre.

Founded in 2010 by Burak Onur Erdem, Rezonans combines the cloudy tones of the north, classic works from giants such as Bach and Mozart, contemporary composers Arvo Pärt and Eric Whitacre and the glowing tones of Hasan Uçarsu. Baroque, classical and contemporary works composed on holy texts and bitter-sweet folk melodies of the north will all have a role in "The Sound of Light," accompanied by beautiful words of hope, peace, mercy and the sun, as it experienced in various times and places.

The "Talk in Workshop" program, held especially for those interested in music production processes, allows musicians to chat and share knowledge. The sessions are held with a limited number of participants before each concert. The Rezonans team will convene at 4 p.m. to discuss some of the works they are set to perform before the concert begins.