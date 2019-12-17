Winners of 2019 Culture and Tourism Ministry Special Awards announced

The winners of this year's Special Awards given by the Culture and Tourism Ministry have been announced. Since 1979, the ministry has been presenting awards to those who contribute to Turkey's cultural heritage and art with their work, interpretations and research.



The selective board chaired by Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Özgül Özkan Yavuz deemed the Civilizations Choir of Antakya Association and Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) worthy of the award.



Among the other members of the board are Deputy Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan, General Director of Fine Arts Murat Salim Tokaç, General Director of State Theaters Mustafa Kurt, Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Chancellor Handan İnci Elçi, Presidential Culture and Art Policy Board's Deputy Chairman İskender Palaile and professor Turan Sağer, dean of Yıldız Technical University's Art and Design Faculty.