Open Dialogue Istanbul to host 'Arts and Globalization' seminar

Open Dialogue Istanbul, located in the city's Teşvikiye neighborhood, starts new year seminars Friday, Jan. 3, with a seminar titled “Arts and Globalization.” The platform continues to bring art together with art lovers. The seminar “Arts and Globalization” will be held from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. under the direction of Emre Zeytinoğlu.

The participants will explore the definitions of “art” and “subject” after 1990, and examine them from within a new “world politics, new technological developments and a new philosophical sphere." The seminar will focus on the ruptures and connections between “modern aesthetics” and “contemporary art.”

The first section of the three-section seminar will address the “contemporary art” in terms of “world politics and subject,” exploring which new opportunities are seized in line with technological developments and questions the “aesthetics.”

In the second session, examples will be shown through the information given in the first section and the relationship between these works of art with aesthetic and philosophical references being discussed. These relationships will encompass the field of philosophy starting from the period of Greek philosophy and continuing up to the present day. In the conclusion section, examples of the works will be multiplied and comments and discussions will be made about them within the framework of the information previously presented in the courses.