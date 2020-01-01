'Year-End exhibit' held in support of Art for Goodness Association meets art lovers

"Year-End Exhibition," held in support of Art for Goodness Association, featuring the works of many artists from various disciplines, kicked off at F Art Gallery in Istanbul's Şişli district on Thursday, Dec. 26. The exhibition attracted great interest from art lovers on opening day.

The exhibition will present works by Bengü Toksöz, Aysun Telli, Ezgi Kılıç, İbrahim Özsözgün, Merve Topuz, Seher Bedia Yılmaz, Cihat Çalmaz, Devrim Erbil, Malik Bulut, Ahmet Özel, Ahmet Yeşil, Bahar Kocaman, Bahri Genç, Burcu Salman, Çağlar Öztürk, Erol Kılıç, Fevzi Tüfekçi, Figen Batı, Füsun Aydoğan, Gülay Yüksel, Hülya Düzenli, İclal Güçsav Erentürk, Kadir Arslan, Korkut Tiryaki, Mehtap Özdemir, Pavlina Kopano, Sabahat Çıkıntaş, Sinan Dağ, Tülin Onat, Esra Meral, Ayşe Ebru Eryılmaz and Uğur Mine Tamay who had also joined the projects run by Art for Goodness Association called "One Year in the Passage" and "Impressions from Anatolia."

Some of the income from the exhibition, which brings together many art lovers and artists at F Art Gallery, will be donated to the Art for Goodness Association. The association was founded under the leadership of women who are committed to art with no expectation of material interest, in order to contribute to the development of the art environment in Turkey, to support the education of young artists and to ensure Turkey to take part in international platforms with its artists. A total of three works were sold on the first day of the exhibition.

The year-end exhibition will feature the works of porcelain artists Ayşe Ergüven, Ayşe Güzelçiftçi, Canan Türkşana, Füsun Aydoğan, Güneş Gökçen, Muhterem Pakyürek, Müge Karaman, Nurdan Öncü and Nursel Kaskan. The exhibition can be visited at F Art Gallery in Nişantaşı until Jan. 11, 2020.