'Romeo and Juliet' ballet to be staged in Antalya

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANTALYA
Published 15.01.2020 10:47
Updated 15.01.2020 10:54
A scene from the "Rome and Juliet" ballet. ( AA Photo)

A local public opera and ballet in southern Turkey are set to stage Romeo and Juliet ballet for the first time this season.

The Antalya provincial ballet announced it would stage orchestral work composed by Russian Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, based on William Shakespeare's tragedy, on Jan. 18.

Shakespeare's renowned play centers on two lovers defying obstacles to their marriage, ultimately ending in tragedy and the two lovers' death.

In 2019, the play was also staged in capital Ankara with thousands of people flocking to theaters.

