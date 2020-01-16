Istanbul State Opera and Ballet stages Goethe's masterpiece 'Faust'

The opera "Faust," a masterpiece by French composer Charles-François Gounod from the work of the same name by German writer J. W. Goethe, is being staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB). The work will be performed at the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera stage on Jan. 21, 22, 24 and 25. The libretto of "Faust," considered a compendium of all of Goethe's works on literature, politics and the natural sciences, belongs to Jules Paul Barbier and Michel Florentin Carré, with whom Gounod continuously collaborated. Zdravko Lazarov is the maestro of the work, staged by Recep Ayyılmaz. The choir conductor is Aydın Karlıbel. The work is choreographed by Beyhan Murphy, the decor design is by Efter Tunç, the costume design is by Gizem Betil and the light design is by Yakup Çartık.

By turns, Erdem Erdoğan and Hüseyin Likos play Faust; Zafer Erdaş and Gökhan Ürben play Méphistophélès; Ayten Telek and Gülbin Günay play Marguerite; Caner Akgün and Alper Göçeri play Valentin; Özge Kalelioğlu and Deniz Likos play Siébel; Göktuğ Alpaşar and Utku Bayburt play Wagner; and Neslişah Pekin and Nursel D. Yazgan play Marthe.

Old doctor Faust longs for his youth in his dark and gloomy room. He is not confident of finding a remedy for his troubles, even if he prays. He, therefore, decides to summon the devil. The devil Méphistophélès arrives with a sarcastic smile on his face and asks Faust what he wants: "Money or fame?" Old doctor Faust wants neither; he only longs for his youth. The devil gives him his youth, but in return, he asks for his soul. Then, Méphistophélès plays his trump card. Suddenly, a beautiful girl, Marguerite, appears. Seeing Marguerite, Faust excitedly accepts the bargain. Thus, events develop and Faust, as a young man, leaves his destiny in the hands of the devil, Méphistophélès. The opera, with its engrossing subject, dramatic structure and stunning visuals, is preparing to enthrall audiences this season.