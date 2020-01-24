'A Road Story: 180 Years of Photography' inspire children workshops at Pera Museum

The Learning Programs of Pera Museum in Istanbul started its highly anticipated program of semester workshops on Jan. 21. The workshops, which will continue until Feb. 21, are held as part of the museum's current exhibition, "A Road Story: 180 Years of Photography," by focusing on the art of photography. The program has been designed to teach children the adventure of photography in history by studying genres such as landscape, portrait, still life, black and white, fashion photography, photojournalism and architectural photography.



The workshops offer photography enthusiasts a space for exploration through watercolors, clay, polaroids, neon lights and recycling materials, focusing on body works and areas such as photography, painting, collage, philosophy and GIF animation. Before the workshop, children see the works in the exhibition through interactive methods such as creative drama, animation and play in guided tours.



The 4-6 age group to explore techniques of instant printing: In the workshop "Journey to My Imaginary World: Air Balloon Made of Paper Lantern," children can paint their journey on paper lanterns with watercolors, envisioning the places they want to travel to in their minds. These lanterns are then turned into outdoor balloons with colorful fabric ropes and recycling materials. The event will be held on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.



At the workshop "Traveling with Animals," children study animals in the exhibition and then paint the adventures of these animals with collage techniques or design them in three dimensions with clay and recycled materials. They can attend this event on Jan. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.



At the "Instant Photo" workshop, little participants discuss how photography differs from other production processes such as painting and drawing, and learn about keywords such as frame, angle of view, exposure, light hole and depth. They will get involved in the photography world with this event on Jan. 28-31 between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.







The 7-12 age group to experience photographic elements with movement and sound: At the workshop "Memories Come Alive: Model Workshop," participants portray a beautiful journey in their memories after learning to make a camera model and share the story of this journey with their friends. The event will take place on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.



The workshop "From Photographs to Movements" helps children discover their creativity through movement and sound. The participants experience photographic elements such as shadow and light in motion, color styrofoam balls in groups, determine their frames and design their patterns on mini canvases. They will expand their creativity with this event on Feb. 1 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.



The workshop "Journey of Life: Long Exposure" teaches the methods of taking pictures with color marks with a long exposure photography technique. The children will discover the details of the art of photography on Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.



The 10-12 age group to discuss the art of photography: "Photographs of the Future" is organized for children between the ages of 10 and 12. The workshop enables young participants to explore aspects like light, color, exposure and contrast to reveal their creativity through manipulation techniques and collage work, and to gain an introduction to the basic level of animation with a short GIF work. The event will be held on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.