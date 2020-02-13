Mamut Art Project: Who's at exhibit?

For the past eight years, the Mamut Art Project has served as a platform for independent artists to boost their profile among the public and industry professionals.

Sponsored by Akkök Holding, the art project continues to be a pioneering force for upcoming talents, growing in capacity year-on-year. The year, the eighth installment of the project, which has hosted 367 hopeful, independent talents since its establishment, will take place in KüçükÇiftlik Park in Istanbul between April 1 and 5.

This year, the Mamut presents works by 45 artists – 25 women and 20 men selected from approximately 1,500 applicants – and will be exhibited in a giant tent covering a 1,800-square-meter space. This year's panel of judges includes artist and musician Selçuk Artut of Sabancı University, Çelenk Bafra, curator and director of the SAHA Association; artist Aslı Çavuşoğlu, artSümer gallery founder Aslı Sümer and collector Erol Tabanca, founder of Odunpazarı Modern Museum.

Some of the works on show include three-dimensional media such as ceramics, sculpture and carvings, as well as video, animation, illustration, digital, photography, collage, installation, street art and painting.

Art lovers can expect unique approaches to current issues, ranging from perceptions of the world to our planet's ecology from artists searching for unique forms and structures. The works are displayed in an exhibit space designed by Ceren Özşahin and Zeynep Tümertekin.