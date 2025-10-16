During cleaning work at a historic mill in the Midyat district of Mardin, located in southeastern Türkiye, a mosaic estimated to be around 1,500 years old was uncovered beneath the mill’s floor.

The mill, located between the Midyat and Nusaybin districts within the Çağ Çağ River Valley – an area known for numerous ancient castles, caravanserais and archaeological settlements – is situated in the Beyazsu picnic area of Sivrice neighborhood, on privately owned land. Efforts to restore and integrate the disused historic mill into tourism began recently.

While cleaning the site, the property owners discovered the mosaic beneath the mill’s floor and promptly informed the Mardin Museum Directorate. Following their examination, the directorate initiated procedures to register the site officially. With permission from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, a salvage excavation was approved.

Led by Mardin Museum Director Idris Akgül, archaeologists Volkan Bağlayıcı and Mehmet Şan, along with specialists and supported by the property owners, conducted the excavation. They uncovered mosaic flooring in two distinct areas inside the mill, featuring various geometric shapes such as squares, rectangles, circles and triangles. The mosaics also include motifs like waves, knots, crosses and infinity symbols, as well as an inscription reading "Tittos Domestikos."

Mosaic’s meaning

Director Idris Akgül shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the mill was added during a later period, while the mosaic-bearing structure underneath dates back much further. The mosaic floor in one of the rooms predominantly features geometric motifs.

Experts work on the mosaic discovered during cleaning at a historic mill in the Midyat district of Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

What excited the team most was the discovery of the inscription "Tittos Domestikos." While "Tittos" appears to be a personal name, "Domestikos" is recognized in historical records as a title commonly held by individuals serving in military units or churches.

Approximately 40 square meters of mosaic were uncovered, including medallions with knot motifs and geometric patterns, alongside cross-like designs. Although the whole nature of the structure is still being determined, the inscription suggests it once belonged to a civilian administrator. The archaeological area also seems to extend into neighboring parcels.

Akgül emphasized that, following conservation work aimed at preserving the artwork’s features for future generations, they expect to gain a clearer understanding of the building’s history. This excavation site is one of the first directly explored in this region, potentially providing valuable data for dating and interpreting local history.

The museum director also expressed gratitude to the property owners for promptly reporting the mosaic discovery. He added that the owners plan to develop the site as a tourist attraction and there are plans to exhibit the mosaic on site after restoration.

Owner’s vision for site

Reşit Coşkun, one of the property owners, explained that they had been cleaning the derelict water mill, believed to be around 150 years old, with the intention of promoting it for tourism and commerce.

Upon finding what appeared to be cultural artifacts beneath the surface, they halted work to prevent damage and informed the museum. Rapid response by museum experts led to the identification of the mosaic, revealing that the site’s history is far older than originally thought.

Coşkun highlighted their desire to collaborate with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to complete necessary projects and open the site to visitors. He underscored the importance of preserving such heritage sites as part of the nation’s cultural legacy.

Expressing excitement about the discovery – the first mosaic found along the Midyat-Nusaybin corridor – Coşkun affirmed its potential to significantly contribute to both regional tourism and Türkiye’s cultural heritage.