The historic Karamanoğlu Mehmet Bey Hammam, located next to the Meram Bridge in Türkiye's Konya, is undergoing restoration by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and will be transformed into a water museum.

The restoration of this important historical structure, built in 1424 during the reign of the Karamanids, continues under the supervision of Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay. The hammam, one of Konya’s most significant historical buildings, is being carefully restored to preserve its cultural heritage.

Mayor Altay visited the restoration site and provided details about the ongoing work. He emphasized that significant efforts are underway in the Meram district, one of Konya’s key areas, and that the hammam's restoration is proceeding smoothly.

Altay explained that the restoration process began with the removal of reinforced concrete structures that had added extra weight to the building. He also highlighted the efforts made to address drainage issues around the structure. A crucial part of the restoration involved uncovering the original bricks inside the building.

He continued, “We’ve tackled the drainage issues surrounding the hammam. Then, we carried out a significant restoration effort to uncover the original bricks inside. After the holiday, we will complete the restoration with lead and sandblasting on the exterior. We aim to create a water museum inside the building. As you know, Konya is facing severe drought issues due to climate change. We plan to establish a digital museum here to educate visitors about the importance of water.”