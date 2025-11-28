Egypt said Thursday that it had retrieved 17 ancient artifacts dating back to various historical periods from Australia.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Nabil Habashi met with Australian minister for Home Affairs, Immigration and Arts, Tony Burke, and signed documents related to the return of 17 rare Pharaonic artifacts to Egypt.

The ministry did not clarify details about the artifacts or how they were taken out of Egypt.

However, Egypt’s rich archaeological heritage has been subject to looting and theft in various historical periods, and authorities have been working to recover the stolen pieces.

Habashi welcomed the Australian government’s decision to hand over the artifacts to Egypt.

He said the decision comes at an important time, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Australia.

The decision was "the result of follow-up efforts by the Egyptian Embassy in Canberra and the Consulate General in Sydney, in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, regarding a case before the Australian judiciary since 2019,” the statement said.

The case concluded with a ruling by Australia’s High Court on Sept. 3, 2025, ordering the Australian government to seize the 17 artifacts, which had been in the possession of a private company, and return them to their original homeland.

Egypt is renowned for its ancient antiquities and is home to the Pyramid of Khufu, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.