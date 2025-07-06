The first Ottoman Turkish bow crafted entirely from organic materials using 2,000-year-old techniques has been brought back to life at the Archers Foundation and debuted at the Fetih Cup archery tournament.

The traditional bow, made using maple wood, water buffalo horn and natural glues, was produced in the foundation’s workshop using historical methods. The project, which began in 2023, took two years to complete and was showcased at the tournament held on May 25-29.

Eren Başaran, a master bowyer at the workshop, said the Ottoman Turkish bow is superior in both form and craftsmanship compared to those of other cultures, even when the same materials are used. Its short length and utility in warfare provided significant advantages for mounted archers, he added.

Başaran explained that bowmaking declined after the Ottoman Empire adopted firearms, leading to the loss of the craft and its master-apprentice tradition. However, interest in traditional Turkish archery has grown since the early 2000s.

“With growing interest, we began studying museum artifacts and experimented alongside other enthusiasts through trial and error,” he said. “While historical bows may have been higher in quality, today’s technology allows us to produce even better ones.”

According to Başaran, crafting a traditional Ottoman bow requires six key materials — five of animal origin and one plant-based. The plant-based material is typically maple or similar wood. The animal materials include water buffalo horn, Achilles tendons, animal glue, bone and silk bowstrings traditionally made from gut or silk cocoons.

The availability of materials plays a crucial role in quality. “Since we don’t use industrial materials, accessing the best source is key,” Başaran said. “For example, in Türkiye, buffaloes are mainly valued for their milk, not meat. Males are often slaughtered early, so their horns don’t grow long. That makes buffalo horn harder to find locally. In contrast, using horns from countries with more available livestock is more practical.”

He added that tendons from cattle – the most widely consumed meat in Türkiye – are also ideal.

A yearlong craftsmanship

Başaran described the yearlong process of crafting a single bow: “That doesn’t mean we work on it nonstop for a year. We complete one stage, then let it rest before continuing with the next.”

After construction, bows undergo a curing phase known as “halkaya alma” – or “sugaring” – which historically lasted three to four years for long-range bows. The longer the wait, the better the bow, according to old manuscripts.

Başaran outlined the production steps: “We begin by selecting a knot-free maple and bending it into the desired form. It’s left to rest for at least six months. Then we prepare the buffalo horn by shaping it into a plate and carving grooves for better adhesion with the wooden frame.”

The surfaces are treated with animal glue before joining the horn to the wooden core. After rough shaping using files and rasps, the Achilles tendons are prepared through a meticulous process involving pounding, shredding and transforming them into a cotton-candy-like texture.

These tendons are then glued to the front-facing side of the bow. After this, the bow is left to cure. Once ready, it’s gradually strung and shaped in reverse to complete the process.

“The most difficult parts are attaching the horn and opening the bow,” Başaran said. “If there's any mistake during those steps, we may need to remove the glue and start over – a very painstaking process.”

If any cuts deviate from the measurements, the entire effort may be wasted, requiring a fresh start with new materials.

During the final step – the “opening” of the bow – a bow aged for two years is bent in reverse. If mishandled, it can break or come apart, making this phase especially critical.

Başaran invited young archery enthusiasts to visit the Archers Foundation, whether interested in bow crafting or the sport itself.