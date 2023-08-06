Two years after the successful inception of the Istanbul Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival, which aimed to boost Türkiye's international brand value, the first leg of cultural festivals for the year 2023 has commenced in Nevşehir with the Cappadocia Balloon and Culture Road Festival.

The opening ceremony of the festival was graced by the presence of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy who stated during a press conference in the enchanting region of Cappadocia: "These festivals serve multiple purposes. They not only offer our citizens an opportunity to support culture, arts, and artists but also ensure easier access to these valuable aspects of our society."

Minister Ersoy announced that the festivals would continue in 11 cities across Türkiye, including Trabzon, Erzurum, Çanakkale, Gaziantep, Ankara, Konya, Diyarbakır, Istanbul, Izmir and Antalya. He also emphasized the importance of uniting Türkiye's cities with their rich cultural heritage by carefully selecting routes. These festivals aspire to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, both locals and foreign guests, in various art forms along these designated routes.

"Our aim with these festivals is to support culture, arts and artists while promoting unity among our cities, and fostering their recognition on the global stage," Minister Ersoy added. "This journey began in 2020 with the Istanbul Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival, and we vowed to expand our reach gradually across Anatolia and the entire country. Last year, we organized seven major events in five cities, where nearly 20,000 artists had the opportunity to interact with over 30 million art enthusiasts and spectators. This year, keeping our promise, we have expanded to 11 cities."

Minister Ersoy outlined the grand scale of this year's events, featuring over 30,000 artists participating in more than 4,000 activities, engaging millions of art enthusiasts and visitors.

"Furthermore, Culture Road Festivals play a crucial role in preserving our cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations. These events are of paramount importance in promoting our cities and their cultural treasures to the world," Ersoy added.

Following his statement, the minister attended various events held as part of the festival, underlining the government's commitment to celebrating Türkiye's rich heritage and artistic diversity throughout the festival season.