The charming town of Bodrum, nestled in the province of Muğla, recently played host to the 21st International Bodrum Ballet Festival. A highlight of this year's festival was the debut performance of "Ballet Latino Tango" by the esteemed Basileu França Company from Brazil. The historic Bodrum Castle North Moat Theater performance received a well-deserved standing ovation. The energy and passion of the dancers, coupled with the evocative choreography, left the audience spellbound.

Stepping into Bodrum Castle for the 21st International Bodrum Ballet Festival, I sensed a transformation. The festival had a new air of refinement and prestige. Amid the expectant crowd, I couldn't help but think of Tan Sağtürk, the driving force behind this change.

Well-known Turkish ballet dancer and choreographer Tan Sağtürk, now serving as the general director of the State Opera and Ballet (DOB), has left his mark on the festival. Under his leadership, the State Opera and Ballet has revitalized remarkably. His dedication and tireless work ethic have made the institution more efficient and impactful. The festival itself reflected this progress, not only in the performances but in the overall experience. The meticulous organization and attention to detail were evident, marking a significant improvement. This festival was not just a celebration of dance but of what Turkish ballet can become under Sağtürk’s guidance.

Directed by Simone Malta, "Ballet Latino Tango" consists of three sections: “Capricho,” a work that combines the delicacy of a tutu with the perfection of classical ballet, emerging as a piece where intense rhythm and movement are harmoniously blended with unique music and emotionally charged choreography. From a minor pas de deux to a grand ensemble, its lyrical storytelling deeply explores the human soul. The choreography is by Ricardo Amarante.

“Ginga,” inspired by the living culture of Afro-Brazilian percussion, was choreographed by Binho Pacheco with original music by Vitor Rosa, specifically for the Jovem Basileu França Theatre Company.

“A Fuego Lento,” depicts the inner, slow-burning sensation one feels while experiencing love and passion, and finding the meaning of life in love, this piece is also choreographed by Ricardo Amarante. The costumes were designed by Andrea Delgado.

The festival, which ran from Aug. 3 to 22, showcases a variety of performances in unique venues, adding a distinct charm to each show. With its majestic backdrop, the Bodrum Castle served as an ideal stage for these world-class performances.

As Türkiye's first and only ballet festival, organized by the State Opera and Ballet General Directorate, this annual event has firmly established itself as a cultural highlight. The festival attracts a diverse crowd of ballet enthusiasts, both local and international, contributing to a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Finally, the 21st International Bodrum Ballet Festival was a testament to the enduring power of dance. The seamless blend of tradition and innovation and the spectacular setting created an unforgettable experience. It was a true celebration of artistic excellence, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. The festival will conclude with the "Zorba" ballet, performed by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet, at 9:30 p.m. on the Bodrum Castle Northern Moat Stage. The "Zorba" ballet, which will be performed over two nights, is choreographed and written by Lorca Massine. The story brought to the stage through graceful ballet steps, tells of John’s tragic love for Marina and Zorba’s hopeful journey after arriving in town.