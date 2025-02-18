The anticipation surrounding the 2nd Turkish Textile Biennial is palpable and for good reason. Taking place between Feb. 22 and April 13, 2025, this biennial redefines the intersection of art, history and environmental consciousness. Under the theme "Wave Fabric," the event will transform the historic and natural landscapes of Türkiye's Gazipaşa and Alanya into a living canvas where nature and human ingenuity intersect.

Imagine experiencing contemporary textile art in the ancient cities of Selinus and Lamos, as well as at Yalan Dünya Cave, Kızıl Kule, Alanya Shipyard and the ancient city of Syedra. These Mediterranean sites, rich in history, provide an unparalleled backdrop where past and present seamlessly merge. The biennial invites visitors not just to observe art but to immerse themselves in an atmosphere where the echoes of ancient civilizations meet modern creativity.

One of the fabric art pieces set to be displayed at the 2nd Turkish Textile Biennial in Alanya, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

At the heart of the biennial is the powerful metaphor of waves and fabric – two forces that shape existence. Like waves in constant motion, textiles embody a balance between fluidity and structure, transience and permanence. This thematic approach offers a poetic reflection on humanity's interaction with nature, shaping it while being shaped in return.

In an era when sustainability is more crucial than ever, the Türkiye Textile Biennial embraces an eco-conscious narrative. The Mediterranean has long played a pivotal role in textile production, from silk weaving to natural dyeing processes. By addressing the impact of water resources on textile arts, the biennial sparks a critical dialogue on sustainability, urging audiences to reconsider the relationship between fabric, nature and responsible production.

Fusion of tradition, innovation

Textiles are not merely materials but carriers of stories, identities and cultures. Curated by Nihat Özdal, the biennial showcases artists who push the boundaries of textile art, merging traditional techniques with contemporary expression. Through workshops, artistic performances, exhibitions and panel discussions, the event explores fabric as both an artistic medium and a historical record.

One of the most exciting aspects of the biennial is its diverse lineup of international artists, including Alison Carpenter-Hughes, who will present groundbreaking textile works. By bringing together artists from different backgrounds and disciplines, the event fosters a cross-cultural exchange that enriches the experience for both participants and spectators.

Hosted by the Gazipaşa District Governorate in collaboration with Alanya Alaaddin Keykubat University and supported by various local institutions, the 2nd Türkiye Textile Biennial is more than an art event – it is a cultural phenomenon. Art lovers, historians, environmentalists and curious travelers alike will find inspiration at this biennial.

As waves continuously reshape the shores of the Mediterranean and as fabrics preserve the essence of human craftsmanship, this biennial stands as a testament to the delicate yet powerful balance between nature and art. Mark your calendars – this is an event you won’t want to miss!