The world never ceases to be fascinated by the uncanny pop artist Andy Warhol. Netflix is to air "The Andy Warhol Diaries" next month, a documentary that will be narrated by Warhol himself, thanks to artifical intelligence (AI).

The documentary will reveal Warhol's splendent life behind the scenes of soup cans, dollar bills and movie stars.

Ryan Murphy, an American writer, director and producer, responsible for creating such hits as "Nip/Tuck" (2003), "Glee" (2009) and "American Horror Story" (2011) will be the executive producer of the show, while Andrew Rossi, Emmy-nominated documentary director, will be directing.

Last year in July, Netflix sparked controversy on social media for using AI to recreate Anthony Bourdain's voice in a documentary about the American chef. The filmmakers modeled Bourdain's voice through AI to read his email before he dies.

While some viewers questioned the ethical nature of producing the voice of a deceased person, some find the situation troubling. Now, the same issue has come up again with a new Andy Warhol documentary series scheduled to air on Netflix in March.

According to ARTnews, Andrew Rossi developed the model with permission from the Andy Warhol Foundation.