The 39th International Ankara Music Festival, organized by the Sevda-Cenap And Music Foundation, opened with a spectacular concert on April 4, conducted by Orhun Orhon and performed by the Ankara Festival Orchestra. First launched in 1985 at the request and encouragement of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture, the festival has been diligently continued ever since. The festival's program includes opening and closing concerts performed by a symphonic orchestra, as well as collaborative performances that allow Turkish artists to work with international artists and ensembles. A key focus is the participation of young talents and the festival aims to reflect the musical legacy of Ankara, where Türkiye's first polyphonic music movement began and the country’s first music institutions and schools were founded. The festival also ensures that Ankara-based artists have a place in the program, further contributing to the city's cultural vibrancy.

Held at the CSO Ada Ankara Ziraat Bankası Main Hall, the concert featured world-renowned German cellist Benedict Kloeckner as the soloist. Kloeckner’s passionate and virtuosic performance of Shostakovich’s "Cello Concerto No. 1" captivated the audience, earning him a standing ovation. He responded by thanking the audience in Turkish and performed two encore pieces, further impressing the crowd.

Woman by Aaron performs at the 39th International Ankara Music Festival during a performance, Ankara, Türkiye, April 6, 2025. (AA Photo)

The concert continued with the second half, during which the orchestra performed Haydn’s Symphony No. 101, also known as "The Clock." The orchestra's performance was a harmonious display of skill, and the musicians’ energy was well-received by the audience, who appreciated the seamless coordination and precision under Orhon’s direction.

The festival, a cornerstone of Ankara’s cultural and artistic life, will run through the end of April. With over 250 internationally renowned artists and ensembles from 11 countries, the festival promises a diverse range of performances, many of which will mark the artists' first appearances in Türkiye. This year’s festival continues to enrich the cultural fabric of the capital with its focus on polyphonic music and innovative performances.

Ensemble Orochi, a contemporary music group from the Netherlands, performed on April 5 at the CSO Ada Ankara Historic Hall. Known for its distinctive fusion of contemporary music, visual arts, projections, theater and literature, Ensemble Orochi challenges traditional notions of music performance and delivers a fresh and exciting experience for festival-goers.